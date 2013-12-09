Travel Accommodation in the United Arab Emirates - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Supported by higher visitor numbers and a rise in domestic tourism, travel accommodation saw a rise in bed nights and current value sales in 2012. The year saw 8% current value growth for overall travel accommodation over the previous year, with this representing a marked improvement in comparison to a review period CAGR of 3%. Sluggish value growth during the review period performance was mainly linked to a sharp 9% current value decline in 2009 over the previous year, as a result of the...
Euromonitor International's Travel Accommodation in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Travel Accommodation by Category, Travel Accommodation by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel Accommodation market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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