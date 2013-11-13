Travel Agency Fox World Travel Predicts Group Vacations Growth in 2014

Oshkosh, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Fox World Travel, Wisconsin’s leading vacation travel agency, continues to offer clients superb customer service, time-savings and added values when it comes to vacation planning.



Among these added values is the 2014 product release of Select Group Vacations. Select Group Vacations features custom group tours, river cruises, cruises and all-inclusive vacations that are available exclusively through Fox World Travel. These unique group vacations include added amenities and features, special value pricing, customized itineraries, and often times, an experienced tour manager to handle all the details and ensure a worry-free experience.



In 2014, Select Group Vacations will showcase the most expansive portfolio of products, travel modes and destinations in their history. Among the selected travel opportunities include three Alaska Cruise Tours, two of which are already sold out, four Europe river cruises, a land and river cruise vacation to Cambodia and Vietnam, escorted tours to Ireland, Italy, France and Prague, Budapest and Vienna, and a Fall Foliage Cruise along the east coast of the United States. In addition, Fox World Travel has developed themed vacations with radio hosts and their listeners including music entertainers and popular national personalities.



“There really is something for everyone. It’s hard to describe the excitement and camaraderie that group vacations offer travelers. We have so many people who make new friendships for life and make traveling together an annual event,” said Brian Hurley, Vice President of Fox World Travel’s Vacation Division. “You can do as much or as little as you want with the group, but with the peace of mind that Fox World Travel will take care of you should you need anything.”



People can view Fox World Travel’s showcase of group vacations by visiting Gofox.com or calling 866-GO-FOX-GO. In addition, their travel agents can assist people in planning their group getaway, whether it be a family reunion, all-inclusive destination wedding, corporate group or more.



About Fox World Travel

Fox World Travel was founded in 1960 and is ranked in the top 20 of over 25,000 travel agencies in the United States, according to the Business Travel Survey in Business Travel News. Fox World Travel owns and operates 11 retail travel locations throughout Wisconsin as well as Fox Premier Meetings and Incentives in Oshkosh and Fox World Travel School. For more information, please visit http://www.gofox.com/



Corporate Headquarters

2150 S Washburn Street

P.O. Box 2386

Oshkosh, WI 54903-2386

Phone: 920-236-8000

Fax: 920-236-8050



Media Contact: Brian Hurley, Vice President-Vacation Travel

Fox World Travel

920-236-8000

bhurley@gofox.com