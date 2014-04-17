Travel Agency Silk Road Explore Introduces Winter Time-Lapse Video to Reveal Beauty of Kyrgyzstan Mountains

Chui, Kyrgyzstan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- An online travel agency specializing offering the best deals on tours in Kyrgysztan has hired a professional video production company to produce a time-lapse video of some of Kyrgysztan’s most pristine natural landscapes.



“Lakes & Mountains of Kyrgyzstan: A Time-lapse Video of Kyrgyzstan's Wild Winter Beauty” is available for viewing on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvAOybKvVdA. From snow-capped mountains under panoramic night skies to crystal lakes and rocky shores, the video reveals Kyrgyzstan’s otherworldly beauty and geological depth in stunning, crystal-clear time-lapse photography. The three-minute video gives viewers just a glimpse of how beautiful life is in Kyrgyzstan.



Kyrgyzstan is a country in central Asia with a lush, gorgeous natural terrain just waiting to be explored by eco-tourists and adventurers of all kinds. The country, situated east of China and south of Kazakhstan, is 90 percent mountainous and is thus nicknamed "the Alps of Central Asia." Kyrgyzstan is filled with nearly 2,000 crystalline alpine lakes scattered throughout the country, the most popular of which is Lake Issyk Kul, a warm lake that never freezes. Lake Issyk Kul is the second largest alpine lake in the world with an area of 6,236 km² (2,408 square miles).



Kyrgyzstan’s untouched natural terrain is becoming an appealing destination for all kinds of travelers, from winter sports enthusiasts to those who love trekking and exploring. Travelers everywhere are discovering that Kyrgyzstan is a diamond in the rough, or as the people of Kyrgyzstan call it, "the Pearl of Central Asia."



About Silk Road Explore

Silk Road Explore is an online travel agency that allows anyone to easily book a variety of tours in the spectacular terrain of Kyrgyzstan. Tours are organized by type and include cultural tours, educational tours, mountain climbing, hunting tours, horseback riding, excursion tours, ecotours, bike tours, jeep tours, trekking tours, fishing tours, rafting tours, paragliding tours and walking tours.



Browse Silk Road Explore tours, view a photo gallery, read the Silk Road Explore blog and learn more about Silk Road Explore at silkroadexplore.com.



Contact:

Nurtai

+996 700 12 38 13

explore.silkroad.now@gmail.com