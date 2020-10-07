Travel Agency Software Market to See Booming Growth with Teenyoffice, Amadeus, Travefy

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Travel Agency Software' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Qtech software (India), Travel connection technology (Balkans), Teenyoffice (United States), Amadeus (Spain), Travel management company (United States), Tenet enterprises solutions (United Kingdom), Travefy (United States), Sabre (United States), Travelomatix (India), Sriggle Tech (India).



What is Travel Agency Software Market?

Travel agency software is the tool which helps the company to manage range of products such as flights, lodging and activities. It also helps in offering packages, quotes, itineraries, launch marketing initiatives, process payments and track financial health of the organisations. In addition it automates the front as well as back office activities. It covers all the businesses of travel agencies. The travel agency software comes with various features such as client management, central reservation systems, dynamic content, flight booking, Itinerary creation and many more.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Features (Central Reservation System, Client Management, Dynamic Content, Flight Booking, GDS/OTA Integration, Itinerary Creation, Payment Processing, Quotes/Estimates), Platform (Android, IoS, Windows), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One time license)



Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in Software



Growth Drivers:

Automation of Activities by Travel Agency Software



Features Such as Client Management, Dynamic Content and Itinerary Creation is Fueling the Market



Challenges that Market May Face:

Stiff Competition among the Emerging Players



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Travel Agency Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Travel Agency Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Travel Agency Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Travel Agency Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Travel Agency Software Market Breakdown by Segments (Features (Central Reservation System, Client Management, Dynamic Content, Flight Booking, GDS/OTA Integration, Itinerary Creation, Payment Processing, Quotes/Estimates), Platform (Android, IoS, Windows), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One time license))

5.1 Global Travel Agency Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Travel Agency Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Travel Agency Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Travel Agency Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Travel Agency Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



