Travel and Experience How Italian Food and Wine Is Made with Trattoria on Pearl

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Trattoria on Pearl, a boulder restaurant in Boulder, Colorado, is providing an Italian culinary tour that allows people to experience how food and wine is Italy is made. Guillermo Casarrubias, the owner and chef of Trattoria on Pearl, will provide customers the best culinary adventure in the summer of 2014, which begins before June 2014. For those people who are fond of traveling and are planning to go to Italy during the summer season, Trattoria on Pearl is the best restaurant that will provide everyone this wonderful Italian experience. Trattoria on Pearl helps in manifesting your Italian dream experience!



Once people start to book for this amazing Italian tour, people will surely have a lot of time to give themselves a break from the hectic schedule of work, disregard their stress, revitalize and be more comfortable with their lives. In addition, everyone will be able to spend their time with their loved ones, as well as experience and have fun in this amazing Italian tour that allows people to know how Italian wine and food are made. It helps strengthen the bond between families and couples, in conjunction with creating unforgettable memories along the way.



This boulder restaurant is providing an amazing travel experience in Italy for 14 persons only. Participants will be able to experience a couple of weeks of visit to enoteche and vineyards, fine dining, as well as cooking lessons with the owner and chef of Trattoria on Pearl himself, Guillermo Casarrubias. Those who will take part in this amazing Italian tour experience will have a lot of time to have fun, relax, enjoy and smell the thyme, rosemary, sage and parsley.



For more details with regard to the amazing Italian tour provided by Trattoria on Pearl, please visit their website at http://www.trattoriaonpearl.com/how-to-experience-a-summer-in-italy-with-your-own-chef-for-less-than-3000/. With the help of Trattoria on Pearl, everyone will be able to experience a memorable Italian tour that allows them to know how Italian wine and food are made. For families, couples or even individuals who are fond of traveling and want to visit the fantastic country of Italy, book now at the website of Trattoria on Pearl, a boulder restaurant located at Boulder, Colorado! Hurry because the reservations will be closed before January 1, 2014!



Guillermo Casarrubias

Call 303-544-0008

Trattoria On Pearl Restaurant

1430 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302

http://www.TrattoriaOnPearl.com