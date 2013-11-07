Travel and Inflight Amenities from Yangzhou Xinfly Inflight & Travel Amenities

Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- The travelling style varies from a person to person, while some like to stock up on music and magazines others bring their favourite pillow. To cater to the travelling needs of different people Yangzhou Xinfly Inflight & Travel Amenities offers inflight kits, cosmetic tubs packaging and hotel amenities for a comfortable journey. Apart from that, the company also specializes in manufacture of travel set, hotel slippers, hotel shampoo, shoe horn, hotel toothbrush, ear plugs and eye mask. Their competitive price, fast delivery and supreme quality of the products have helped them to create a huge client base all over the world. The quality control system put in place by the company ensures that the highest standards are maintained during the manufacture of the products.



Travellers are provided with the option to choose from different types of hotel slippers which includes velvet hotel slipper, cotton hotel slipper, non-woven fabric hotel slipper and Dacron hotel slipper. All these slippers are ideal for use in sanitarium, hotels, workshops and airplanes. Their online web portal offers people with different choices which range across different colours. People who travel frequently to places will find these slippers not only comforting but easy to carry with their luggage. The hotel amenities offered by the company ranges from bathroom amenities to guest amenities to hotel toiletries. People can find all sorts of useful items which are necessary while travelling from one place to the other. The company even has its own quality control and technical department for the development of new designs to make sure that quality standards are being adhered to.



The products sold by the company are fully inspected by their quality control staff before the shipment which is clear indication of the company’s focus on maintaining high standards. The products are made available by the company at competitive prices and even offer after-sales services so as to keep every customer happy and satisfied. Travellers travelling to different parts of the world need to make their stay at different hotels. Well, in some cases the hotel amenities offered might not live up to the expectations of a guest. Therefore, it is always a good idea to get those things from a reliable and trustworthy manufacturer for peace of mind. Yangzhou Xinfly Inflight & Travel Amenities assures customers of top quality products for every requirement. They have been operating in this field for quite a few years and are well aware of the varying demands of different customers.



About Yangzhou Xinfly Inflight & Travel Amenities

About Yangzhou Xinfly Inflight & Travel Amenities manufactures, designs and exports inflight kits, cosmetic tubs packaging and hotel amenities. The company maintains strict guidelines when it comes to quality and strives to provide customers with best in class products at all times.



For Media Contact:

Phone: +86-514-87921125

Email Id: sales@amenity-kits.com

URL: http://www.amenity-kits.com