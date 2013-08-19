Travel and Tourism 2013: New Insights and System Refresher - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Travel and tourism 2013: New Insights and System Refresher"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- As the latest data from Euromonitor International's annual Travel and Tourism research is now available on Passport, covering 211 countries world-wide, this primer reviews some of the major trends and insights emerging from the new data. This briefing provides an overview of the Travel and Tourism system on Passport, our report coverage as well as encompassing an expansive refresher of Euromonitor's tourism system.
Euromonitor International's Travel and tourism 2013: New Insights and System Refresher global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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