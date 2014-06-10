Travel and Tourism Business Confidence Report Q2 2014 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Synopsis



The report examines the prevailing economic conditions, and executives' opinions about the global and regional economies.



The report provides industry executives’ expectations on the growth prospects of their company and the industry during April–June 2014.



The report analyzes travel and tourism industry executives’ opinions on global changes in customer confidence during April–June 2014.



The report determines expected changes in supplier prices in various categories and their impact on business confidence, and examines the key factors influencing the changes.



The report tracks expected changes in staff headcounts and sales by industry executives in various regions during April–June 2014.



The report ascertains the various investment activities on which industry executives intended to focus on during April–June 2014.



The report examines industry executives’ attitudes towards various business concerns, and provides regional analysis.



The report identifies the immediate business priorities of travel and tourism industry executives during April–June 2014.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/travel-and-tourism-business-confidence-report-q2-2014-report.html



Executive summary



The Travel and Tourism Business Confidence Report Q2 2014 is a new report by Timetric that analyzes global industry opinions on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impacts on investment decisions and growth prospects within the travel and tourism industry. The report also examines executive opinions about the current and future state of the economy, and its effect on the industry. It analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcounts within the industry during April–June 2014. It also provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global travel and tourism industry during April–June 2014.



Scope



The report features the opinions of travel and tourism industry respondents about the economic overview, covering the following aspects:



The state of the economy

Growth prospects and customer confidence

Supplier prices and levels of expenditure

Organizational outlook and strategy



Reasons to buy



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric’s exclusive panel of leading travel and tourism industry executives.



The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing around the world and their impact on the travel and tourism industry.



The report forecasts company and industry growth prospects during April–June 2014.



The report provides information on the impact that consumer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount are likely to have on the investment decisions of industry executives during April–June 2014.



All Countrywise Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/country.html



Key highlights



Overall, 50% of travel and tourism respondents state that they are operating in a stable economic environment, while 33% state that the current economic conditions are favorable.



Most global travel and tourism industry respondents anticipate positive growth for both the company and industry over April–June 2014.



Industry respondents from the Rest of the World expect the highest growth in staff headcount and sales in April–June 2014.



Improving operational efficiency and retaining customers are key priorities of travel and tourism industry executives in all regions.



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