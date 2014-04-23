Travel and Tourism in Australia 2018 to Grow at Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% in 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Synopsis



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire Australian travel and tourism sector

Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in Australia for various categories in the travel and tourism sector, such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others



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Detailed market classification across each category, with analysis using similar metrics

Detailed analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries

Executive summary



Under its Tourism 2020 plan, the Australian government considers tourism to be a priority sector. It intends to provide support to key competitors via the state and territory governments to increase the total overnight expenditure to AUD140 billion (US$147 billion) by 2020.



The main components of Tourism 2020 are to expand tourist inflows and expenditure from key Asian markets, build digital capabilities, encourage investment by implementing regulatory reforms and to increase the sector’s labor supply. Economic growth will help support government efforts to strengthen the sector. Australia’s economy grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% in 2013, the fastest rate of growth since 2007.



Despite a host of challenges, including the appreciation of the Australian dollar and the rising popularity and increasing accessibility of new destinations, the nation’s total international arrivals increased by 5.1% in 2013 to reach 6.15 million tourists.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Australia:



It details historical values for the Australian tourism sector for 2009- 2013, along with forecast figures for 2014- 2018

It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors, with values for both the 2009- 2013 review period and the 2014- 2018 forecast period

The report provides a detailed analysis and forecast of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Australia.

It provides comprehensive analysis of the trends in the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries, with values for both the 2009- 2013 review period and the 2014- 2018 forecast period.



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Reasons to buy



Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Australian travel and tourism sector.

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Australian travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities.



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