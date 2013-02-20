Travel and Tourism in Denmark - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- In 2011 in Denmark the three major segments of the tourism industry saw positive development. Inbound and outbound tourism saw higher growth rates than they did in the year before, whereas more domestic trips were made than in 2010 but the growth rate was higher in 2010. It means that recovery of domestic tourism in terms of trips after the darkest phase of the financial crisis was faster than that of inbound and outbound tourism.
Euromonitor International's Travel and Tourism in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Germany: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Canada to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in South Korea to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in China to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in India to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Brazil to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Switzerland: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Russia to 2016
- Future of Travel and Tourism in Mexico to 2016