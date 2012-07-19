"Travel and Tourism in Germany: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Travel and Tourism in Germany: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- In addition to being one of the leading leisure tourist locations in Europe, Germany is also a global business tourism destination due to its well-developed economic and trade policies. According to the German National Tourism Board (GNTB), Germany was the second most popular business travel destination in Europe for 2010 and the most popular business travel destination in Europe in 2011. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to Germany's economy was EUR41.9 billion (US$50 billion) in 2011, which represented 1.6% of the country's total GDP. The total contribution of both direct and indirect travel and tourism services to Germany's GDP was EUR117.6 billion (US$144 billion) in 2011, equivalent to 4.6% of the country's GDP.
Key Highlights
- Travel and tourism plays a vital role in the German economy. The direct contribution was EUR41.9 billion (US$50 billion) in 2011, which was representative of 1.6% of the country's total GDP.
- According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Germany ranked eighth in the world, in terms of international tourist arrivals, reporting 28.4 million arrivals in 2011.
- The German government issued a new EU Blue Card to make it easier for highly skilled migrants to enter the country. The new EU Blue Card will allow more high skilled workers to contribute to the development of the German travel and tourism industry.
- The travel and tourism sector directly employed three million people in various categories such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others in 2011.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis related to the impact of the travel and tourism industry on the German economy:
- It details historic values for the German travel and tourism industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides in-depth analysis of the German travel and tourism industry, as well as individual market/category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report presents a detailed analysis and forecast of tourist spending patterns in Germany
- It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism industry
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using detailed historic and forecast market data related to the German travel and tourism industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics within the German travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Identify the spending patterns of domestic, inbound and outbound tourists by individual categories
- Analyze key employment and compensation data related to the travel and tourism industry in Germany
