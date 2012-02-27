"Travel and Tourism in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from BRICdata: "Travel and Tourism in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- India is one of the top tourist destinations in the world and tourist volumes have registered strong growth in the last five years. Tourist volumes are expected to grow at over 11% annually until 2015, with health and wellness tourism recording particularly strong growth due to the high healthcare costs in Western countries and the high-quality medical facilities offered in India.
There are considerable opportunities for capital investment. Air transport in India is still in the growth phase, and the rising demand and increasing buying power has made this sector very attractive. However, infrastructure bottlenecks, poor hygiene standards, delays in policy frameworks and crime rates are among the major challenges that need to be addressed before the full growth potential of India's travel and tourism sector can be harnessed.
Key Highlights
- The World Economic Forum ranked India as the eleventh-most-attractive tourist destination in the Asia-Pacific region in 2010
- Travel and tourism is the largest service industry in India, contributing 6.23% to the country's GDP
- Travel and tourism accounts for 8.78% of the total employment in the country
- Tourist volumes grew at a CAGR of 11.03% during 2006-2010
- Robust global economic development, government initiatives and incentives to promote private investments have driven industry growth
- Easy access to loans to fund tourism-related expenditure has increased the spending power of tourists in India
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the travel and tourism market in India:
- It details historical values for India's travel and tourism industry for 2006-2010, along with forecast figures for 2011-2015
- It provides top-level analysis of the overall travel and tourism market, as well as individual category values for both the 2006-2010 review period and the 2011-2015 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of tourist spending in India
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in India for travel and tourism companies
- The report profiles top travel and tourism companies in India
Reasons To Get This Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Indian travel and tourism industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the Indian travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess the competitive landscape in the travel and tourism market in India, and formulate effective market-entry strategies
- Identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics within the tourism industry's key categories, including transportation, accommodation and travel intermediaries
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Air India Limited, IndiGo Airlines Private Ltd, Jet Airways (India) Limited, Carzonrent India Private Limited, Indian Railways, Heritage River Cruises, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Cox & Kings Limited, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, MakeMyTrip Limited
