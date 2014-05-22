Travel and Tourism in Japan to 2018 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Synopsis



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire Japanese travel and tourism sector

Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in Japan for various categories in the travel and tourism sector, such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others

Detailed market classification across each category, with analysis using similar metrics

Detailed analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries



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Executive summary



The Japanese travel and tourism sector saw a moderate growth in inbound tourism during the review period of 2009–2013. The number of domestic trips has fallen from 312.5 million in 2009 to 287.0 million in 2013, while the number of international trips rose from 8.4 million in 2009 to 10.4 million in 2013, contributed by tourists from countries such as China, South Korea, the US, Hong Kong and Thailand. Development over the forecast period (2014?2018) will be driven by government tourism promotions and the growing number of low-cost carrier (LCC) flights.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to the tourism demands and flows in Japan:



It details historical values for the Japanese tourism sector for 2009–2013, along with forecast figures for 2014–2018

It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors, with values for both the 2009–2013 review period and the 2014–2018 forecast period

The report provides a detailed analysis and forecast of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Japan.

It provides comprehensive analysis of the trends in the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries, with values for both the 2009–2013 review period and the 2014–2018 forecast period



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Reasons to buy



Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Japanese travel and tourism sector.

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Japanese travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities.



Key highlights



During August 2013, the Japanese Tourism Agency requested JPY12,336 million (US$127.3 million) from the Japanese government as a budget for 2014 – an increase of 21% from 2013. The three key focus areas are: JPY9,598 million (US$99.0 million) to promote tourism; JPY1,051 million (US$10.8 million) for the development of tourism-oriented regions; and JPY65 million (US$0.6 million) for the promotion of travels. Also included in this budget is the promotion of strategic plans to draw more international tourists, creating new tourism sites, campaign programs for accommodation information services, conducting research on travel safety measures and the reconstruction of Tohoku and Fukushima’s tourism areas with a budget allocation of JPY895 million (US$9.2 million).



Since the Japanese LCC market is relatively small, many Asian LCC airline companies are gradually increasing their number of flights to Japan. The Philippines’ Cebu Pacific Air increased flights to Kansai Airport from Manila in December 2013, and AirAsia X in Malaysia had started operations from Chubu Airport to Kuala Lumpur in March 2014. Additionally, Peach Aviation began flights from Kansai Airport to Kaohsiung in Taiwan during January 2014, while Vanilla Air (formerly AirAsia Japan; acquired by ANA Holdings Inc. in June 2013) inaugurated a new route from Narita Airport to Seoul in March 2014.



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