Travel and Tourism in Kenya and Australia to 2017 New Market Study Published at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The report provides market analysis, information and insights, including:



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire travel and tourism sector in Kenya

Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in Kenya

The total, direct and indirect tourism output generated by each sector within the Kenya travel and tourism sector

Employment and salary trends for various categories in the Kenyan travel and tourism sector, such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others

Detailed market classification across each category, with analysis using similar metrics

Detailed analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries



Buy Report: Travel and Tourism in Kenya to 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166529



Summary



Kenya’s tourism operators relaxed following the relatively peaceful presidential elections in March 2013. In late 2007, violence in the wake of the elections severely curtailed tourism in the country until recently. The sector has recovered significantly and the outlook is now bright; leading foreign hotel groups are showing a renewed interest in establishing operations in the country and expanding existing ones. Since the violence-related decline of 2008, inbound tourism has recovered with positive growth rates.



Inbound arrivals increased from 1.2 million in 2008 to an estimated 1.9 million in 2012, rising at a CAGR of 12.56. Over the forecast period, international arrivals are expected to swell to 2.4 million by 2017, an increase at a CAGR of 5.09%.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Kenya:



It details historical values for the tourism sector in Kenya for 2008–2012, along with forecast figures for 2013–2017

It provides comprehensive analysis of the travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2008–2012 review period and the 2013–2017 forecast period

The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Kenya

It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism sector

It provides comprehensive analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries with values for both the 2008–2012 review period and the 2013–2017 forecast period



Buy Report: Travel and Tourism in Australia to 2017: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166530



Reasons To Buy



Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the travel and tourism sector in Kenya

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Kenyan travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities

Identify the spending patterns of domestic, inbound and outbound tourists by individual categories

Analyze key employment and compensation data related to the travel and tourism sector in Kenya



Key Highlights



Domestic tourist volume increased from 35.6 million trips in 2008 to 53.7 million in 2012 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.80%. Volumes are expected to expand over the forecast period to reach 68.4 million by 2017, increasing at a CAGR of 4.95%. Domestic tourism demand will be stimulated by the growth of the middle class, as well as government efforts to reduce sector dependence on inbound tourists.

Domestic tourism expenditure increased from KES70.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2008 to KES115.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) in 2012 recording a CAGR of 13.10%. Transportation held the largest share of the total expenditure in 2012, followed by accommodation and foodservice. Foodservice achieved the highest CAGR of 13.86% during the review period followed by accommodation and retail at 13.64% and 13.09% respectively.

Despite a consistent rise in the size of the middle class, domestic tourism has yet to massively flourish, mainly due to the high cost of domestic travel. The accommodation available in key tourist destinations is chiefly geared towards international travelers seeking luxury; there is a lack of budget and midscale accommodation.

Leisure remains the primary purpose of inbound tourism. The number of business travelers rose to a higher CAGR of 27.59% during the review period compared to the 7.57% CAGR of leisure travelers. In the forecast period, international business arrivals are set to increase at a CAGR of 5.65% while leisure is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.92%.

Aviation activity in the domestic sector is thriving, especially since Kenya Airways returned to the domestic market. Major activity has been recorded in routes connecting Nairobi with Eldoret, Kisumu, Mombasa and Malindi. Low-cost carriers (LCC) like FastJet, which acquired a 49% stake in Fly540, are extremely ambitious on domestic routes, offering fares as low as US$20 to connect cities in the region.

The room occupancy rate increased from a low of 32.20% in 2008 to 46.3% in 2012. Predicted growth in tourist inflows will result in the occupancy rate rising to 47.5% in 2017.

The utilization rate improved from 72.0% in 2008 to 75.2% in 2012, and is expected to increase to 76.3% by 2017. Tours to safari parks form a key part of the car rental services portfolio. Due to the seasonal nature of safari tours, car rental companies have under-utilized capacity of four-wheel-drives.



Latest Reports:



The Insurance Industry in Nicaragua, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166386



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Nicaragua, including:



The Nicaraguan insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

The competitive landscape in the Nicaraguan insurance industry

The current trends and drivers of the Nicaragua insurance industry

The challenges facing the Nicaragua insurance industry

The regulatory framework of the Nicaragua insurance industry



Summary



The Nicaraguan insurance industry is still in its developmental stages. There are a total of five insurance companies in Nicaragua: four private and one public limited company. The industry is therefore highly concentrated, with the two-leading insurers accounting for a collective market share of 56.2% in 2012. Nicaragua is the poorest country in Central America and half of the population lives below poverty line. The combination of a significantly large rural population, high levels of poverty and a low literacy rate is hindering the growth of the nations insurance industry. The industrys main growth driver is the non-life segment. Export and tourism growth will support the sales in the insurance industry over the forecast period.



The Insurance Industry in Mongolia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166387



Mongolia has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with real GDP increasing from 6.4% in 2010 to 17.3% in 2011. According to the World Bank, the economy is expected to expand by 11.8% in 2012 and 16.2% in 2013, underpinned by developments in the mining industry. Led by economic growth, the Mongolian insurance industry registered a CAGR of 26.7% during the review period (2008 - 2012). However, the industry is relatively small and in its developmental stages; indeed, its first life insurance company: National Life Insurance Company LLC was established in 2008.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Mongolia:



It provides historical values for the Mongolian insurance industry for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Mongolian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It profiles the top insurance companies in Mongolia and outlines the key regulations affecting them



About Us



MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrbiz.blogspot.com/



In the review period the market value of travel intermediation increased from KES18.6 billion (US$281.4 million) in 2008 to KES28.4 billion (US$341.7 million) in 2012, increasing at a CAGR of 11.18%. In 2012, domestic trips held a larger share of the market value compared to international trips.