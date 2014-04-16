Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Travel and Tourism in Mexico to 2018 market report to its offering

The global financial crisis in 2009 had a negative impact on the Mexican travel and tourism sector during the review period (20092013). Economic conditions improved and, in 2010, the tourism sector showed signs of recovery, with growth recorded in domestic and international tourist volumes. Timetric expects the growth to continue over the forecast period (20142018) as international arrivals rise, driven by increasing tourist volumes from the US and Canada. The Mexican governments efforts to improve tourism and transportation infrastructure and the tourism boards efforts to promote Mexico as a leading tourist destination will support the upward trend in tourist volumes.



Scope

This report provides an extensive analysis related to the tourism demands and flows in Mexico:

It details historical values for the Mexican tourism sector for 20092013, along with forecast figures for 20142018

It provides a comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors, with values for both the 20092013 review period and the 20142018 forecast period

The report provides a detailed analysis and forecast of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Mexico.

It provides a comprehensive analysis of the trends in the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries, with values for both the 20092013 review period and the 20142018 forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Mexican travel and tourism sector.

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Mexican travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities.



Key Highlights

The Mexican Riviera, which extends along the Pacific coast from Ensenada in the north to Acapulco in the south, is home to several of the best beaches and resorts in the country. The most popular destinations along the Mexican Riviera are Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, the Nayarit Coast and Mazatln.

The Mexican government plans extensive infrastructure development over the forecast period, investing MXN4.0 trillion (US$315 billion) through the National Infrastructure Program (NIP). It plans to upgrade the countrys infrastructure, including roads, ports, telecommunications, and water and energy facilities.

A rise in manufacturing activities in Mexico will provide job opportunities to residents (leading to an increase in domestic and outbound tourism due to improved income levels) and increase business related tourism to the country. Mexico has an abundance of manufacturing units and is on track to becoming a leading manufacturing hub.

Private companies are expected to invest MXN109.6 billion (US$8.6 billion) in tourism over 20142016, with a focus on the construction of new hotels, the renovation of existing ones and improvements to public places. Mexicos Board of Tourism Businesses expects the investment to create 28,000 direct jobs and 78,000 indirect jobs.

The Mexico Tourism Board (MTB) launched several campaigns in 2013. The Mexico, Live it to Believe It campaign was launched in August 2013 and ran until December with an investment of MXN551.8 million (US$43.3 million). In September 2013, the Vallarta Nayarit. Live it to Believe it! campaign was launched with an investment of MXN127.4 million (US$10 million) to promote tourism activity in Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta.

Domestic low-cost carriers (LCCs) recorded growth in terms of passenger traffic during the review period. According to Official Airline Guide data, in September 2013, LCCs accounted for 59% of the total domestic capacity, up from the 34% share in 2009. The discontinuation of Mexicanas operations in 2010 and demand for low-cost air travel were responsible for the growth.

Although traditional beach cities such as Cancn, Puerto Vallarta and Acapulco continue to be strong growth centers for the Mexican hospitality industry, other states are beginning to receive substantial private investment and are recording increases in the number of hotels. The five leading states that are rapidly gaining popularity are Baja California, Quintana Roo, Sonora, Guerrero and Nayarit, while the two most important regions of development are Loreto in Baja California and Puerto Peasco in Sonora.

The majority of car rentals in Mexico are made at airports. Sales from such car rentals accounted for 63.6% of the total market value in 2013, supported by an increase in demand for air travel, air capacity expansions, the launch of new routes and the growth of LCCs.

Increased internet penetration in Mexico has aided the growth of e-commerce. The number of internet users in the country increased by 16% in 2011 to reach 47 million in 2012. According to World Bank data, internet penetration in the country increased from 26.3% in 2009 to 38.4% in 2012. Of the total internet users, 21.6 million, equal to 46%, were listed as e-shoppers in 2012 by the Mexican Internet Association. Plane/bus tickets were the most popular e-commerce purchases.



Companies Mentioned



Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV

ABC Aerolineas, SA de CV

Concesionaria Vuela Compaa de Aviacin, SA de CV

Aeroenlaces Nacionales SA de CV

American Airlines Mexico

InterContinental Hotels Mexico

Grupo Posadas, SAB de CV

Grupo Empresarial Angeles, SA de CV

Best Western Hotels Mexico

Hoteles Mision

American Express Company (Mexico), SA de CV

Despegar.com Mexico SA de CV

La Casa del Viaje, SA de CV

Andalemundo Tours SA de CV

Anfitriones Nacionales

Alquiladora de Vehculos Automotores SA de CV

Thrifty Car Rental Mexico

Avis Mexico Car Rental

Alamo Rent a Car Mexico

Royal Rent a Car SA de CV



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152855/travel-and-tourism-in-mexico-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###