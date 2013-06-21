"Travel and Tourism in Peru to 2017" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Timetric, "Travel and Tourism in Peru to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Tourism has a significant contribution to GDP as well as employment. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the tourism sector contributed 8.9% to the total gross domestic product (GDP) in 2012 and 7.4% to the total employment in Peru. The National Strategic Plan for Tourism (PENTUR 2008-2018) was prepared by the Ministry of Commerce and Tourism and details the guidelines for developing tourism. The main areas of the plan include the development of tourist destinations, business development, communication, promotion, marketing and institutional coordination and management.
Key Highlights
- In an effort to promote domestic tourism, the government has extended public holidays moving them closer to weekends. A four-day long weekend in April 2013 saw two million people travel within the country. This generated domestic tourism expenditure of PEN630 million (US$244 million), according to the National Chamber of Tourism. In January 2012, a campaign called 'FEBRERO VIAJERO' (Traveller February) was launched with the aim of promoting tourism over the festivals which fall in February including Cajamarca's Carnival and Virgen de la Candelaria in Puno.
- Inbound tourist volumes are largely dominated by neighboring countries such as Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia which account for 46.6% of total inbound tourists to Peru due to proximity. Tourism products, currently mostly confined to Cusco and Machu Picchu, can be diversified to attract a larger base of tourists.
- Neighboring Latin American countries, including Chile and Bolivia, are key outbound destinations. Over the forecast period, an upturn in departures to neighboring countries is expected with the FIFA World Cup 2014 and Olympic Games 2016 being held in Brazil.
- LAN Peru holds the highest amount of passenger traffic in the country, both domestically and internationally. The airline held 61.5% of domestic operations and 33% of international operations. The closest competitor is TACA Peru which held a 13% of domestic operations and 11.5% of international operations.
- With increasing tourist volumes and the growth in demand for hotels, many international hotel brands have expanded their operations in the country. In December 2012, Hilton opened the company's first managed hotel in Peru, Hilton Lima Miraflores. In February 2013, Marriott International Inc. also announced its plan to open a new 150-room Courtyard by Marriott in Lima. In 2009 San Lorenzo Island Development: Hotel project was announced by Proinversion, construction on which is expected to start by 2014 and complete by 2017.
- Cost pressures on car rental suppliers are likely to be felt due to a rise in fuel costs as crude oil prices rise. Rental rates are expected to rise only slightly or even remain flat in some markets as a result of aggressive competition between the major operators.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Peruvian Airlines, Cielos Airlines, Starperu, Lan Peru S.A., TACA Peru, JW Marriott Hotels Peru, The Westin Hotels Peru, Sofitel Luxury Hotels Peru, Hotel Monasterio, Sheraton Hotels Peru, Europcar Peru, Inka's Rent a Car S.A. - Hertz, Budget Car Rental Peru, Avis Rent a Car Peru, Fertur Peru Travel, Dos Manos Peru, Inca World Peru S.A.C, SAS Travel Peru
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Malaysia to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in New Zealand to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in Poland to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in Finland to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in Argentina to 2017
- Travel Intermediaries in the UAE to 2017: Market Databook
- Travel Intermediaries in Argentina to 2017: Market Databook
- The Future of Travel Intermediaries in Japan to 2017: Market Profile
- The Future of Travel Intermediaries in the UAE to 2017: Market Profile