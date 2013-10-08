Travel and Tourism in South Africa - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- 2012 saw the number of arrivals to South Africa increase by 5%, a higher rate of growth than the 3% growth in arrivals registered during 2012. Rising numbers of arrivals from neighbouring source countries such as Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe drove growth in arrivals during 2012 the numerous transport alternatives for arriving in South Africa supported growth. Road transport to South Africa from other Southern African countries is relatively cheap and for this reason the bulk of...
Euromonitor International's Travel and Tourism in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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