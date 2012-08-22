"Travel and Tourism in Switzerland: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

Recently published research from Timetric, "Travel and Tourism in Switzerland: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- According to the Travel and Tourism Competitive Index (TTCI), Switzerland has the most competitive travel and tourism sector in the world. In 2011, the Swiss travel and tourism industry contributed 2.5% to the national GDP and directly accounted for 4.5% of the country's total employment. During the review period (2007-2011), the total number of trips undertaken by residents, both domestic and outbound, decreased, registering a CAGR of -1.24%. This decrease was primarily attributable to the economic downturn, a high unemployment rate and curtailed spending by residents. Switzerland is the 16th most visited country in Europe and, according to World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) data, ranked eighth in the region for international tourism receipts in 2011.
- The increasing strength of the Swiss franc, which has gained 24% against the euro since 2009, caused a decline in sales for Swiss retailers and hoteliers.
- Switzerland Tourism branded 2012 as the 'Year of Water' to celebrate the country's popular lakes, rivers and glaciers. The government is focusing on key source markets such as India, China, Brazil and Gulf countries for marketing campaigns in 2012 as European tourists may not spend as much due to the euro crisis.
