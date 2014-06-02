Travel and Tourism in Switzerland to 2018 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Synopsis



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire Swiss travel and tourism sector



Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in Switzerland for various categories in the travel and tourism sector, such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others



Detailed market classification across each category, with analysis using similar metrics



Detailed analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries



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Executive summary



The Swiss travel and tourism sector recorded moderate growth during the review period (2009–2013). Inbound tourists reached 9.4 million in 2013, primarily from countries such as Germany, the US and France, while domestic tourist volumes reached 8.6 million. Growth over the forecast period (2014?2018) is expected to be supported by the rising number of inbound travelers from BRIC nations, Brazil, Russia, India and China.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to the tourism demands and flows in Switzerland:



It details historical values for the Swiss tourism sector for 2009–2013, along with forecast figures for 2014–2018



It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors, with values for both the 2009–2013 review period and the 2014–2018 forecast period



The report provides a detailed analysis and forecast of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Switzerland.



It provides comprehensive analysis of the trends in the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries, with values for both the 2009–2013 review period and the 2014–2018 forecast period



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Reasons to buy



Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Swiss travel and tourism sector.



Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Swiss travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities.



Key highlights



Chinese tourism to Switzerland increased rapidly during the review period, registering 0.6 million tourists in 2013, at a CAGR of 34.8%. This makes Switzerland the fastest-growing European nation in terms of Chinese tourism. In response to this, Switzerland Tourism began to train ski instructors to speak Mandarin in 2014, to attract more Chinese skiers.



Many tour operators and travel agencies have begun to relocate to Switzerland due to favorable tax regulations specific to the industry. Tour operators benefit from the government’s unique VAT policy when operators sell travel packages to customers through companies or subsidiaries based in Switzerland. Typically, a tour operator can save up to 20% on their gross profits before any additional direct tax optimization.



The Gulf region is gradually developing into a key source market for Swiss tourism. According to Switzerland Tourism, the number of Gulf tourists that visited Switzerland from January to October 2013, was 38,441. In addition, Kuwait recorded an increase of 43%, Saudi Arabia 27% and the UAE 23%.



Around 200 travel agents and tour operators in Australia took part in the Switzerland Tourism’s Travel Experience Road Show during March 2014. Tour operators and travel agents met key competitors such as Swiss International Airlines and Swiss Travel System. Since there has been a 10% increase of Australian tourists to Switzerland each and every year from review period, Swiss partners were eager to detail a variety of new attractions.



Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss) launched a new flight, operating three times weekly from Oslo to Geneva during December 2013 until the end of March 2014. In November 2013, airport operators from countries such as Switzerland, Singapore, Germany and Brazil won rights to run airports in Rio and Belo Horizonte, the host cities of the 2014 World Cup. Switzerland’s Flughafen Zurich airport paid CHF1.0 billion (US$0.9 billion) for a 30-year concession at Belo Horizonte’s Confins airport.



Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), is constructing a four-star hotel offering 269 rooms at a cost of US$162 millions in Uri, Switzerland. The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2014. Mettler2Invest AG is planning to undertake the development of a new hotel in Glattpark, Opfikon, Zurich, Switzerland. The project involves the construction of a hotel with 245 rooms at a cost of US$162 million, and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2015. Katara Hospitality (KH) is undertaking the Royal Savoy Lausanne Hotel Development project at Lausanne in Vaud, Switzerland. The project involves construction of a 200 room hotel at a cost of US$110 million, and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2015.



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Enterprise Rent-A-Car entered into a partnership with Auto-Interleasing (AIL), one of Switzerland’s largest fleet management organizations. Since AIL has vast market experience in Switzerland, the partnership will be beneficial for Enterprise and allow it to establish its brand in key hubs throughout the country.



Many tour operators in and around the Europe region are establishing business units in Switzerland to benefit from tax savings. According to Swiss VAT legislation, tour operators should not levy Swiss VAT on tours outside Switzerland. If an operator from anywhere in Europe sells an EU trip to a customer, the operator is liable to pay VAT of 20% under the Tour Operator Margin Scheme (TOMS). Operators based in Switzerland are not liable to pay this. In Switzerland, VAT is only charged if the tour takes place within Switzerland. This provides savings for operators who conduct their business online or in-store from Switzerland.



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