Travel and Tourism in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- The first two years of the review period saw a strong growth for most areas across travel and tourism. Good economic growth in the United Arab Emirates in these years and strong investments in the country's tourism infrastructure boosted both incoming tourist receipts and outgoing tourist expenditure. However, the economic downturn of 2009 resulted in a sharp decline in this year for most areas, with 2010 and 2011 only seeing a slow growth. Consumers in the United Arab Emirates continued to...
Euromonitor International's Travel and Tourism in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
