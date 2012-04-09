"Travel and Tourism in Vietnam, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in Vietnam, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Travel and tourism in Vietnam contributed about XX% to the national GDP in 2011, which indicates a significant increase from the XX% it contributed in 2010. Travel and tourism also accounted for XX% of the country's total employment in 2011. Vietnam's tourist volume, which includes inbound, domestic and outbound tourists, increased during the review period (2007-2011). The main reasons for this growth include Vietnam's growing economy, hosting of international fairs and exhibitions, government initiatives to promote the country as an attractive tourist destination, and increasing level of leisure and business travel. In 2011, Vietnam recorded the fourth-fastest inbound tourism growth in the world. The main growth drivers over the forecast period will be the government's efforts to increase inbound tourism, the country's improving consumer confidence and the high demand for promotional offers provided by travel and tourism suppliers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the travel and tourism market in Vietnam:
- It details historical values for the Vietnamese travel and tourism industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides top-level analysis of the overall travel and tourism market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of tourist spending patterns in Vietnam
- The report profiles the top travel and tourism companies in Vietnam
Reasons to Purchase
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Vietnamese travel and tourism industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the Vietnamese travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess the competitive landscape in the travel and tourism market in Vietnam and formulate effective market-entry strategies
- Identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics within the Vietnamese tourism industry's key categories, including transportation, accommodation and travel intermediaries
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific Airlines Joint Stock Aviation Company, Vietnam Railways, Hilton Hanoi Opera Hotel, Intercontinental Asiana Saigon Residences, ACT Travel, Vietnam Travel Solutions Co. Ltd, Welcome Vietnam Tour JSC, Viet Vision Travel JSC"
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of Winter Olympics Will Drive Investments In Tourism Infrastructure
- Travel and Tourism in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Government Committed to Increased Investment and Regulatory Change to Promote Tourism Growth
- Travel and Tourism in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games to Promote Tourism Growth
- Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Tourism Infrastructure Benefiting From Government Investment
- Travel and Tourism in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Public-Private Partnership Investments are Driving Rapid Development of Transportation Infrastructure
- Travel and Tourism in Egypt, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016