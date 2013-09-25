Travel and Tourism Market in Turkey and Italy to 2017: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Click here For Download Detial Travel and Tourism in Turkey Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/travel-and-tourism-in-turkey-to-2017-report.html



Despite a global contraction in the travel and tourism sector in 2009, Turkey weathered the storm by out-pricing its competitors Spain, Greece and Italy. However, 2012 started badly for Turkey as the number of international tourist arrivals marginally increased by 1.0%, compared to 9.9% growth in 2011. Turkey primarily relied on tourist inflow from Europe and the Middle East for growth. The nation’s future tourism strategy is based on diversification, which includes focusing on multi-functional destinations and an extension of the tourist season by offering a variety of tourist packages.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Turkey:



It details historical values for the Turkish tourism sector for 2008–2012, along with forecast figures for 2013–2017

It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2008–2012 review period and the 2013–2017 forecast period

The report provides a detailed analysis and forecast of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Turkey

It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism sector

It provides comprehensive analysis of the trends in the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries with values for both the 2008–2012 review period and the 2013–2017 forecast period



Reasons to buy



Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Turkish travel and tourism sector

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Turkish travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities

Identify the spending patterns of domestic, inbound and outbound tourists by individual categories

Analyze key employment and compensation data related to the travel and tourism sector in Turkey



Click here For Download Detial Travel and Tourism in Italy Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/travel-and-tourism-in-italy-to-2017-report.html



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Italy:



It details historical values for the Italian tourism sector for 2008–2012, along with forecast figures for 2013–2017

It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2008–2012 review period and the 2013–2017 forecast period

The report provides a detailed analysis and forecast of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Italy

It provides employment and salary trends for various categories of the travel and tourism sector

It provides comprehensive analysis of the trends in the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries with values for both the 2008–2012 review period and the 2013–2017 forecast period



Reasons to buy



Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Italian travel and tourism sector

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Italian travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities

Identify the spending patterns of domestic, inbound and outbound tourists by individual categories

Analyze key employment and compensation data related to the travel and tourism sector in Italy



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