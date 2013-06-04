Travel Blog Enlightens Its Readers on Beautiful Malaysian Destinations for Tourists and Travelers

Johor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Malaysia is unlike other tourist destinations. It is a world class resort and home to some of the most exotic natural sceneries and on the opposite end, a highly sophisticated urban place with state of the art buildings and a rich, diverse culture where there are many nationalities intermingling. The Malaysian education system is top notch and the capital Kuala Lumpur is the foreign students’ hub and center for learning. Many rich and beautiful places are waiting to be explored in Malaysia, out of which two extremely exotic places are Langkawi and Penang.



These two cities are more or less the right excuse for travelers to get away from the hustle bustle of the city streets and take retreat in the fresh, serene and peaceful environment that these two cities have to offer. Picturesque scenery that mesmerizes the traveler and removes him completely from everything else, these cities are Nature’s gift to the people to enjoy and celebrate real beauty. For the ease of tourists, the Malaysian government and private institutions have put their best efforts to create high class resorts and hotels to assist the travelers during their stay in these two cities.



For those who travel near Kuala Lumpur and Penang can easily check in to the Pangkor Island Beach Resort. It is located in the West Coast of Malaysia and offers cool and calm environment to the people to experience while experiencing complete comfort just like at home. The facilities provided to guests at the resort go a long way in making their trip memorable and worth the money and time.



The food and traditional dishes of Malaysia are created into masterpieces for the guests. Besides, there are continental and oriental foods to choose from. Special diet instructions can also be given for vegans or non-vegetarians. Apart from food, the services on offer include free Wi-Fi hotspots in major areas to keep in contact with business work or official meetings. There is a swimming pool, games room including pool, billiards, card room and much more.



The other resort in Langkawi is the Berjaya Langkawi Resort which hosts some of the most high class guests and celebrities in its premises for its impeccable standards of quality and customer satisfaction. The pools, both outdoor and indoor are created to ensure privacy and a calm environment. Complimentary offerings are also presented to guests from time to time. The hotel resort comes with complete services and facilities including airport transfer, foreign currency exchange, transportation rental service and much more.



