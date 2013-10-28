Travel Blog Enlightens Readers on the Best Holiday Hotels in Malaysia

Johor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- A hotel is not merely a place to sleep during a trip, a great hotel is place where the resident are able to relax and enjoy their stay at the same time, a place where facilities far exceed the basic requirement of a comfortable bed and a warm meal because a good hotel is able to cater to their guests every need including the need for some good entertainment. Many People turn to beautiful locations and relaxing hotels and resorts as a refuge away from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives back home, away from the daily grind, the crowds and responsibilities to unwind and get refreshed. First World Hotel and the Awana Genting Highlands in Malaysia are two places that provide people the opportunity to enjoy their time off to the fullest.



Awana Genting Highlands:

The beautiful Awana Genting Highlands is known for its refreshing and breathtaking beauty that serves as one of the premier holiday get away in Malaysia and the Malaysian tropical weather due to the Highland’s location at 2,000 meters over sea level with pleasant temperature of 20 to 25 degrees making it the perfect holiday resort that is surrounded by an incredible rain jungle. There is a lot of fun to be had in the beautiful Awana Genting Highlands that includes both indoor and outdoor activities. The attractions nearby include Awana Golf Course, Awana Eco Park, Awana Horse Ranch and wonderful Goh Tong Jaya community. People can enjoy once in a lifetime opportunity to ride the Awana Genting Highlands Skyway Cable system that has been branded as the“World’s Fastest Cable Car Mechanism”. Awana Genting Highlands has a lot to offer for both adults and kids, the Casino de Genting is a playground for the adults as it features gaming like baccarat, blackjack, roulette etc, while the Vision City Park and Awana Genting Highlands Theme Park serve as great entertainment for kids. Furthermore the First World Plaza Center provides even more family-friendly pleasurable activities. For more information please visit: http://awanagentinghighland.com/



First World Hotel:

The amazing First World Hotel is located near the infamous First World Plaza Centre in the Awana Genting Highlands. The First World Hotel is situated next to Genting Amusement park which just a 1.5 hours’ drive away from Kuala Lumpur. The impressive list of first class facilities includes The Patio Bar and Lounge, Lobby Café, a business facility and laundry services. Its prime location allows the guest to enjoy the amazing variety of fun and entertaining activities in the surrounding area. For more information please visit: http://www.firstworldhotels.org/



Media Contact:

Email: info@firstworldhotels.org