Travel Duffel Bags Market Is Thriving Worldwide : Everest, Samsonite, Delsey

Major Players in This Report Include,

Eagle Creek (United States), Everest (United States), Luggage America (United States), Netpackbag (United States), Samsonite (Hong Kong), BRIC's Industria Valigeria Fine (Italy), Briggs and Riley (United States), Delsey (France), Valigeria (Romania) and Victorinox Swiss Army (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are VIP Industries (India), Rimowa (Germany), Tumi (United States) and Ralph Lauren (United States).



The travel duffel bag refers as a smaller bag than a suitcase and bigger than a tote, it is a perfectly sized carryall for a long weekend. Travel Duffel Bags which is in short also known as the small luggage, is an integral part of the activities related to travel & tourism. Travel Duffel Bags are bags which is been used to carry several stuff for business and personal purpose. The inclination of the global population has been increasing towards travel and adventure activity, which has been proved beneficial for the industries such as travel & tourism, and, in turn, for industries which are been involved in the manufacturing of related travel gear such as luggage. Many top players are focusing on designing and manufacturing smart luggage with smart features such as smart locking system, traceability and the growth of the very market has been attributed to the rise in travel and tourism activities across the globe.



Market Drivers

- Changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization

- Surging business activities

- Rising travel and tours for 1-2 days



Market Trend

- Surging deployment of Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker, USB port for recharging the battery of cell phones



Restraints

- The popularity of mom-and-pops stores

- Changing consumer preferences



Opportunities

- Surge in high-net-worth-individuals globally

- Rise of wide distribution channel including e-commerce

- Increasing travel & tourism industries across the world



Challenges

- Unorganized players in the large markets in developing countries pose the greatest challenge for the organized luggage market

- Increased raw material cost needed for the manufacturing of the product



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Travel Duffel Bags market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Travel Duffel Bags market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global Travel Duffel Bags is segmented by Type (Nylon duffel bags, Leather duffel bags, Wheeled duffel bags), Application (Company-Owned Stores, Online Stores, Specialist Retail Stores), Price Range (Premium, Medium range, Low range), Weight (Less Than 1kg, 1kg to 2kg, 2kg to 3kg, 3kg to 4kg, Above 4kg)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Travel Duffel Bags market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Travel Duffel Bags Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Travel Duffel Bags Market

The report highlights Travel Duffel Bags market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Travel Duffel Bags, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Travel Duffel Bags Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



