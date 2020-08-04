Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Travel Duffel Bags Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Global Travel Duffel Bags Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Travel Duffel Bags.This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Eagle Creek (United States), Everest (United States), Luggage America (United States), Netpackbag (United States), Samsonite (Hong Kong), BRIC's Industria Valigeria Fine (Italy), Briggs and Riley (United States), Delsey (France), Valigeria (Romania) and Victorinox Swiss Army (United States).



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Travel Duffel Bags Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



The travel duffel bag refers as a smaller bag than a suitcase and bigger than a tote, it is a perfectly sized carryall for a long weekend. Travel Duffel Bags which is in short also known as the small luggage, is an integral part of the activities related to travel & tourism. Travel Duffel Bags are bags which is been used to carry several stuff for business and personal purpose. The inclination of the global population has been increasing towards travel and adventure activity, which has been proved beneficial for the industries such as travel & tourism, and, in turn, for industries which are been involved in the manufacturing of related travel gear such as luggage. Many top players are focusing on designing and manufacturing smart luggage with smart features such as smart locking system, traceability and the growth of the very market has been attributed to the rise in travel and tourism activities across the globe.



Market Drivers

- Changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization

- Surging business activities

- Rising travel and tours for 1-2 days



Market Trend

- Surging deployment of Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker, USB port for recharging the battery of cell phones



Restraints

- The popularity of mom-and-pops stores

- Changing consumer preferences



Opportunities

- Surge in high-net-worth-individuals globally

- Rise of wide distribution channel including e-commerce

- Increasing travel & tourism industries across the world



Challenges

- Unorganized players in the large markets in developing countries pose the greatest challenge for the organized luggage market

- Increased raw material cost needed for the manufacturing of the product



The Global Travel Duffel Bags Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Nylon duffel bags, Leather duffel bags, Wheeled duffel bags), Application (Company-Owned Stores, Online Stores, Specialist Retail Stores), Price Range (Premium, Medium range, Low range), Weight (Less Than 1kg, 1kg to 2kg, 2kg to 3kg, 3kg to 4kg, Above 4kg)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Travel Duffel Bags Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Travel Duffel Bags market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Travel Duffel Bags Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges&Opportunities of the Global Travel Duffel Bags

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Travel Duffel Bags market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Travel Duffel Bags Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



