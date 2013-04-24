Travel Excellence Unrolls New Bundled Vacation Packages to Lure in Tourists

Paseo Colon, San Jose -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- According to statistics released by the Department of Tourism, the first six months of 2012 saw some 856,672 persons labeled tourists come to Costa Rica. That number is 50,000 greater than during the first six months of 2011. The multitude of visitors to the area is welcome business to Modesto Blanco, spokesperson for Travel Excellence, a Tour Operator out of Costa Rica.



Says Blanco, "This country is one of the most precious tourist destinations in the planet and there are hundreds of things to do in Costa Rica. We knew it was only a matter of time before the tourism numbers picked back up." Economy conditions saw tourism decline for three years in a row, but the increased number of visitors to the area is highly anticipated, says Blanco. "We have it all! This exuberant country has an extraordinary biodiversity, and combines all the necessary ingredients to satisfy the expectations and desires of thousands of travelers every year. This is, without a doubt, the birthplace of ecotourism and therefore, there are many activities that can be enjoyed in the rain forests, volcanoes, rivers and waterfalls; the sightseeing in Costa Rica is just breathtaking."



To encourage tourism, Travel Excellence recently began offering Costa Rica travel packages with the best of all worlds for travelers, according to Blanco. "We've put together the ultimate combo packages so tourists can sample a bit of all the best Costa Rica has to offer. From the beaches to the volcanoes to the mountains. They can enjoy it all, with English speaking assistance, daily breakfasts, private arrival and departure transfers and tours to the most popular tourist attractions, including a guided visit to Arenal Volcano and Tabacón Hot Springs."



Costa Rica tours can be a hit a miss proposition, says Blanco, so it's important to choose your tour from a name that is trusted in the industry and that has been around for many years. Blanco also emphasizes, "Be sure to choose a high caliber guide, one who has a large knowledge of the Costa Rican history, culture and nature. This gives immeasurable added value to the services provided by the company."



