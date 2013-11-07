Travel Fashion Girl Teaches Women How to Pack Light with Launch of New eBook

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Travel Fashion Girl announces the launch of the new eBook "Capsule Wardrobe Essentials: How to Pack Light with a 10 Piece Packing List" featuring founder Alexandra Jimenez's tips to travel for any length of time to any destination lightly, fashionably and efficiently. To coincide with the launch of the highly anticipated title, the Travel Fashion Girl website has been redesigned to include even more features to make travel easier and more fashion-friendly.



To celebrate its availability, the new eBook will be offered for no cost for five days following its launch, November 10, 2013. Featuring universal packing lists, tips to choose the most versatile wardrobe pieces, the essentials that every woman should pack in her suitcase, and much more, "Capsule Wardrobe Essentials" gives women travelers everything they need to know to pack smarter and more fashion-consciously for every trip they take.



"It is with great excitement that I launch my first eBook, showing women how to dress well with confidence and style no matter where they are traveling," Alexandra explained. "I believe it will be an invaluable resource to women who travel for business, for pleasure, or for both, highlighting the most versatile pieces and strategies for fashionable travel around the globe."



The new eBook is the culmination of Travel Fashion Girl founder Alexandra Jimenez's experience traveling the world since 2008. Traveling 365 days a year, carry-on only, Alexandra has gained vast knowledge and experience to impart to women travelers who want to choose the best travel clothing for women while packing light. Combining a fashion-focused approach with the practical experience of world travel, Alexandra's unique vision and insight is unparalleled in the travel and fashion world.



About Travel Fashion Girl

Travel Fashion Girl is a woman’s travel resource pertaining to pre-trip planning including tips on packing, fashion, beauty, and vacation destinations. In just over one year, the site has earned almost 100,000 monthly visitors and 300,000 monthly page views. Founder Alexandra Jimenez has been to 37 countries on 6 continents, since quitting her corporate job in 2008. Through her personal travel experiences, dilemmas, and solutions she has created a groundbreaking resource for female travelers. For more information, visit http://www.travelfashiongirl.com.