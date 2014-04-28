Fast Market Research recommends "Travel Industry Forecast Review" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Travel and tourism again illustrated its continuing importance in 2013, with a 4% rise in international arrivals and hitting record numbers. Tourists from the emerging markets are leading this growth, with Chinese outbound becoming a global phenomenon for tourism boards. Online travel increases its shift towards the mainstream, with tablet and smartphone use encouraging mobile bookings whilst social media builds closer links between consumers and travel brands.
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Euromonitor International's Travel Industry Forecast Review global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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