"Travel Industry Global Overview 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- 2012 is shaping up to be a challenging year for the travel industry where despite the strong economies in the emerging markets, uncertainty in Europe has the potential to disrupt global prosperity. However, low cost carriers and mid-priced hotels are benefiting from on-going consumer caution regarding their spending to drive growth across the globe. Evolving technology continues to impact the travel industry, putting consumers in the driving seat, alongside travel providers.
Euromonitor International's Travel Industry Global Overview 2012 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
