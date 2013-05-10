Travel Insurance in Iran to 2016: Market Databook - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Timetric, "Travel Insurance in Iran to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Iran. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for travel insurance. 'Travel Insurance in Iran to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Iran. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Iranian personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for travel insurance in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Iran for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims and paid claims for the period 2007 through to 2016
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Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering travel insurance in Iran
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims and paid claims
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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