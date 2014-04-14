Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Travel Insurance in Philippines to 2017: Market Databook market report to its offering

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the travel insurance industry in Philippines. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for travel insurance. "Travel Insurance in Philippines to 2017: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel insurance industry in Philippines. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Philippine travel insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Scope

Historic and forecast data for travel insurance in the travel insurance industry in Philippines for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio percentage for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Reasons to Buy

This report provides you with valuable data for the travel insurance industry covering travel insurance in Philippines.

This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio percentage.

This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152310/travel-insurance-in-philippines-to-2017-market-databook.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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