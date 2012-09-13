Travel Insurance in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident & health insurance industry in South Korea. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for travel insurance . 'Travel Insurance in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident & health insurance industry in South Korea. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South Korean personal accident & health insurance value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for travel insurance in the South Korea personal accident & health insurance industry for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, insurance penetration, gross claims and paid claims for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident & health insurance industry covering travel insurance in South Korea
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, insurance penetration, gross claims and paid claims
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
