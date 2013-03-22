Travel Insurance Market in European Union Increase in Premiums

Ely Cambridgeshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- With an incredibly high level of experience of over sixteen years in selling travel insurances, Globelink International Ltd has become one of the highly prestigious and admirable firms of the world. As the premiums on travel insurance have increased substantially over the last few years in the European zone, Globelink works with underwriters to ensure that premium increases are kept as low as possible whilst continuing to provide decent level of security and service.



Although the European countries have experienced substantial annual increases in motor, household and medical insurances in the last few years, yet the travel insurance premiums have remained stable there. Statistics show that during the last five years, the cost of medical treatment has increased by 33% in Europe, 35% and 65% in North America. During that same period, the repatriation cost has doubled, whilst many travel insurance premiums have actually reduced. For instance, the surgical cost of a Heart Bypass in the United States currently roams around £81,000 plus additional hospital charges that average about £2,500 per day. Globelink has recently paid £45,397.31 to bring a client back to UK, following a heart surgery in the USA. To make matters even worse, one expert has predicted that the world will soon experience an utterly double-digit increase in the cost of medical treatments in the next five years. As a result of this economic climate, there has been a growing trend in several EU countries for hospitals who no longer acknowledge the EHIC, further resulting in increases for European trips. However, Globelink clients are given full assurance of their protections accompanied by the company’s dedicated personal services, at a reasonable cost.



Globelink International Ltd offers various types of insurances to the UK and other EU/EEA residents that includes; cheap travel insurance, expatriate medical insurance, backpacker travel insurance and annual multi trip plans to travelers. The company’s website comprehensively describes all of its available policies and travel insurance for EU residents and allows them to find, compare and buy them by following their easy and secure online purchasing procedure. By clicking on ‘Get Quote Now’ tab, the individuals can get quick answers about their trip type, duration of their holidays, area of travel and party details. The website’s efficient system will then select the most appropriate and cost effective policies for them. Globelink’s cheap range of policies has been specially designed to provide a sensible level of cover at a competitive cost. It aims to provide cover virtually for any requirement customers might have, however, if they are unable to find their respective solutions on the website, they can directly contact the company’s team of experienced and well-trained personnel either through telephone or e-mail, who readily and dedicatedly try to answer all the queries as soon as possible.



The company’s popular annual multi trip insurance is highly preferable among the EU residents. It best suits individual persons or families who undertake several trips to and from Europe within a 12 month period. Policies of this insurance vary with the age of people. It includes cover for, cancellation or curtailment, personal accident, medical expenses, personal possessions, travel delay, legal expenses and various others.



Globelink International Ltd serves as an ultimate destination to instantly purchase travel insurance and a range of other insurance policies through its website in a simpler and convenient way. Its wealthy experience level enables it to support competitive portfolio of travel insurance products more efficiently than other competitors.



For more information, interested folks may visit http://www.globelink.co.uk



Media Contact:

David Deverson

david@globelink.co.uk

Ely Cambridgeshire, UK

http://www.globelink.co.uk