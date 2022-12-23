London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Travel Insurance Market Scope and Overview



Travel Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD 15.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.44% over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Tourism accounts for a substantial share of International Trade services, with the number of international tourists worldwide increasing steadily over the past few decades. For instance, according to data from United Nation World Tourism Organization, in the first half of 2019, 4% more tourists traveled worldwide than in the same period last year. This tremendous increase in tourism activity is one of the major factors driving growth in this market over the forecast period.



The Travel Insurance Market research study examines factors affecting regional market growth as well as significant companies that have an impact on regional growth. It also keeps up with technological advancements in the field. The market research looks into major sectors, their unrealized potential, market challenges, and global trends.



Key Players Covered in Travel Insurance market report are:



Allianz SE (Germany)

Munich Reinsurance America (US)

American Express Company (US)

Travelex Insurance Services (US)

Bajaj Finserv Limited (India)

China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (China)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (Japan)

Munich Re Group (Germany)

Ping An Insurance (China)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (US).



The report looks into the market's demand and supply side dynamics as well as important industry trends for the near future. By enabling businesses to establish a methodical presence in the global Travel Insurance market, market research studies help businesses improve their commercial objectives.



Market Segmentation Analysis



The most recent market research offers a thorough analysis of the most crucial business components. The market's development possibilities are determined with the utmost degree of accuracy after conducting in-depth research on the historical and current growth features of the Travel Insurance market. In a number of crucial areas, it examines and projects the global market. The report's segmentation of the market by application, end-user, and geography offers a thorough understanding of the sector.



Travel Insurance Market Segmentation as Follows:



By Insurance Cover:

Single Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance



By Distribution Channel:

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others



By User:

Senior Citizens

Education Traveller

Backpacker

Business Traveller

Family Traveller

Fully independent Traveller



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



Russia-Ukraine Conflict Impact Analysis



The market research examines the precise effects in various international and regional markets as well as whether the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had any major effects on the global Travel Insurance market.



Regional Outlook



The research includes a comprehensive PEST analysis for all regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, after taking into account political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the Travel Insurance market in all regions. Readers are given a thorough explanation of the vast diversity of market expansion factors, including pricing evaluations and geographical trends.



Competitive Analysis



The most important innovations in the market, as well as strategies for organic and inorganic expansion, are covered in the market research analysis. The macroeconomic elements that affect the Travel Insurance market's expansion and their consequences on the market are covered in this section.



Key Reasons to Purchase Travel Insurance Market Report



- The market research report comprises a predicted assessment, worldwide market ideas, supply- and demand-side trends, as well as the market's own wheel of fortune.



- The reader of the market research study may receive thorough definitions and market segmentation to better grasp the core market dynamics.



Conclusion



The market growth drivers and other key dynamics are featured in the Travel Insurance market research report. The current market trends in the target industry are covered in great detail in the market research report.



Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global Travel Insurance Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Travel Insurance Global Market, by Type



Chapter 6. Travel Insurance Global Market, by Application



Chapter 7. Travel Insurance Global Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 9. Key Companies Analysis



Chapter 10. Research Process



Continued…



