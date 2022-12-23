Travel Insurance Market 2023 SWOT Analysis by Key Players – Bajaj Finserv, Munich Re Group, Ping An Insurance, Prudential Financial, MS&AD Insurance, Travelex Insurance Services, American Express, Allianz SE
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Travel Insurance Market Scope and Overview
Travel Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD 15.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.44% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Tourism accounts for a substantial share of International Trade services, with the number of international tourists worldwide increasing steadily over the past few decades. For instance, according to data from United Nation World Tourism Organization, in the first half of 2019, 4% more tourists traveled worldwide than in the same period last year. This tremendous increase in tourism activity is one of the major factors driving growth in this market over the forecast period.
The Travel Insurance Market research study examines factors affecting regional market growth as well as significant companies that have an impact on regional growth. It also keeps up with technological advancements in the field.
Key Players Covered in Travel Insurance market report are:
Allianz SE (Germany)
Munich Reinsurance America (US)
American Express Company (US)
Travelex Insurance Services (US)
Bajaj Finserv Limited (India)
China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (China)
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (Japan)
Munich Re Group (Germany)
Ping An Insurance (China)
Prudential Financial, Inc. (US).
The report looks into the market's demand and supply side dynamics as well as important industry trends for the near future.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The most recent market research offers a thorough analysis of the most crucial business components. The market's development possibilities are determined with the utmost degree of accuracy after conducting in-depth research on the historical and current growth features of the Travel Insurance market. In a number of crucial areas, it examines and projects the global market.
Travel Insurance Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Insurance Cover:
Single Trip Travel Insurance
Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
Long-Stay Travel Insurance
By Distribution Channel:
Insurance Intermediaries
Insurance Company
Bank
Insurance Broker
Insurance Aggregator
Others
By User:
Senior Citizens
Education Traveller
Backpacker
Business Traveller
Family Traveller
Fully independent Traveller
Segmented by Region/Country
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Asia Other
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Impact Analysis
The market research examines the precise effects in various international and regional markets as well as whether the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had any major effects on the global Travel Insurance market.
Regional Outlook
The research includes a comprehensive PEST analysis for all regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, after taking into account political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the Travel Insurance market in all regions. Readers are given a thorough explanation of the vast diversity of market expansion factors, including pricing evaluations and geographical trends.
Competitive Analysis
The most important innovations in the market, as well as strategies for organic and inorganic expansion, are covered in the market research analysis. The macroeconomic elements that affect the Travel Insurance market's expansion and their consequences on the market are covered in this section.
Conclusion
The market growth drivers and other key dynamics are featured in the Travel Insurance market research report.
