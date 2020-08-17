Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Travel Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Travel Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Travel Insurance Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



"Global Travel Insurance Market is expected to Reach CAGR of 8.25% till 2027. The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Travel Insurance Market"



Top players in Global Travel Insurance Market are:

CSA Travel Protection (United States), USI Affinity (United States), Tata AIG Insurance (India), Seven Corners Inc. (United States), Travel Safe (United States), MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc. (United States), Allianz Global Assistance (France), Bharti AXA General Insurance (India), AXA (France), Reliance General Insurance (India), InsureandGo (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States), Travelex Group (United Kingdom), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (India), Tokio Marine HCC (United States)



Brief Overview on Travel Insurance

Travel insurance refers to the risk associated while traveling such as injury or death, loss of luggage, delays, and others. It provides numerous benefits such as trip cancellation, loss of luggage & travel documents, and others. Growing tourism is the key factor driving the travel insurance market in addition to increasing government initiative, for instance, to visit some countries such as Luxembourg, the United States, Belgium, France, and others it is mandatory to have travel insurance to obtain VISA.



Recent Development in Global Travel Insurance Market:

5th February 2019, AXA French Insurance Company revealed a new program AXA Go in China to provide travel insurance via WeChat a Chinese messaging application.

25th January 2019, FWD insurance launches a new 24/7 travel insurance chatbot for providing assistance for the entire process of calming travel insurance.



Market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Unusual Events Such As Natural Disasters and Terrorist Attacks

- Rising Awareness among Millennials to Secure Their Travel

Market Trend

- Increasing Distribution Channels Such As Banks, Insurance Brokers, Aggregator and Others

- Emphasizing on Online Platform to Sale Travel Insurance

Market Challenges

- Lack of Awareness in Middle Income Group People



Market Restraints:

- Lack of Transparency Associated With Insurance Policies

- Issues Related To Claim Travel Insurance

Market Opportunities:

- Technological Developments in the Travel Insurance Industry

- Government Initiatives to Improve Travel Rule and Regulation

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Travel Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



