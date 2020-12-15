Travel Insurance Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : AXA, Seven Corners, Travel Safe

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Travel Insurance Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Travel Insurance market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Travel Insurance industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Travel Insurance study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Travel Insurance market

CSA Travel Protection (United States), USI Affinity (United States), Tata AIG Insurance (India), Seven Corners Inc. (United States), Travel Safe (United States), MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc. (United States), Allianz Global Assistance (France), Bharti AXA General Insurance (India), AXA (France), Reliance General Insurance (India), InsureandGo (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States), Travelex Group (United Kingdom), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (India) and Tokio Marine HCC (United States)



Travel insurance refers to the risk associated while traveling such as injury or death, loss of luggage, delays, and others. It provides numerous benefits such as trip cancellation, loss of luggage & travel documents, and others. Growing tourism is the key factor driving the travel insurance market in addition to increasing government initiative, for instance, to visit some countries such as Luxembourg, the United States, Belgium, France, and others it is mandatory to have travel insurance to obtain VISA. According to AMA, the market for Travel Insurance is expected to register a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Unusual Events Such As Natural Disasters and Terrorist Attacks and Rising Awareness among Millennials to Secure Their Travel.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Unusual Events Such As Natural Disasters and Terrorist Attacks

- Rising Awareness among Millennials to Secure Their Travel



Market Trend

- Increasing Distribution Channels Such As Banks, Insurance Brokers, Aggregator and Others

- Emphasizing on Online Platform to Sale Travel Insurance



Restraints

- Lack of Transparency Associated With Insurance Policies

- Issues Related To Claim Travel Insurance



The Travel Insurance industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Travel Insurance market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Travel Insurance report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Travel Insurance market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Travel Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Domestic Tourism, Oversea Tourism), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregator, Others), Insurance Cover (Single Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance, Others), End User (Education Traveler, Business Traveler, Family Traveler, Fully Independent Traveler, Others)



The Travel Insurance market study further highlights the segmentation of the Travel Insurance industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Travel Insurance report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Travel Insurance market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Travel Insurance market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Travel Insurance industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



