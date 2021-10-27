London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- Global Travel Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD 15.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.44% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Tourism accounts for a significant share of International Trade services with a rising number of international tourists worldwide. For Instance: As per data from United Nations World Tourism Organization, in the first half of 2019, a 4% rise in the number of international tourists travelling worldwide has been noticed.



Major market players included in this report are:

Allianz SE (Germany)

Munich Reinsurance America (US)

American Express Company (US)

Travelex Insurance Services (US)

Bajaj Finserv Limited (India)

China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (China)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (Japan)

Munich Re Group (Germany)

Ping An Insurance (China)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (US)



By Insurance Cover:

Single Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance



By Distribution Channel:

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others



By User:

Senior Citizens

Education Traveller

Backpacker

Business Traveller

Family Traveller

Fully independent Traveller



The market study examines the global Travel Insurance market, taking into account all of the important trends. The user will be able to comprehend and acquire insight into the existing and future market position after reading the report. The market is thoroughly examined by geography in order to provide comprehensive information on the global situation. This study's qualitative and quantitative data can help users understand which market segments, regions, and variables driving the market are projected to develop at higher rates, as well as major opportunity areas. The research also offers a competitive landscape of leading industry players as well as developing market trends. In-depth study of market dynamics and significant variables driving the worldwide market, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and trends.



This research covers new trade rules, market size, regional and segment market share, product/service launches, product pipeline analysis, Covid-19's impact on key regions, unexplored markets, constant innovations, and developments in the Travel Insurance industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This section of the research report examines how the market changed as COVID-19 extended across different geographies. This section of the Travel Insurance market report gathers data from around the industry to see how people have reacted to lockdown. It examines the epidemic's influence on the industry's personnel as well as disruption in various locations and countries. This section of the report predicts how the economy can rebound and summarizes how the corporate landscape might change.



Competitive Outlook

The company profile, which includes product portfolio, business overview, company governance, company financials, business strategies, manufacturing locations and production facilities, company sale, recent developments and strategic collaborations & partnerships, new product launch, company segments, application diversification, and company strength and weakness analysis, is covered in the Travel Insurance market report.



Reasons to Purchase Market Research Report

?The research report goes into great detail on market dynamics, revenue analysis, market drivers, and development factors.



?The Travel Insurance market research includes a thorough examination of upcoming trends as well as profitable growth possibilities.



?To acquire a deep grasp of market dynamics, the market study involves a detailed historical, current, and prospective analysis.



