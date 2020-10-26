Travel Luggage Market Rising Trends, Demand and Growing Business Opportunities 2020 to 2023

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Travel Luggage Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Global travel luggage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.06% during 2018 - 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Travel Luggage Market: Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc. and others.



The Value & Mid category of Travel Luggage market accounts for larger market share and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rapid urbanization, growing middle income class group, emerging low cost products with better functionality and high durability. However, the demand for Travel Luggage in premium segment is anticipated to advance at higher rate owing to the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing perception of viewing Travel Luggage as part of lifestyle products in line with the emerging new products into the segment with integrated innovative products.

Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Travel Luggage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-pacific region include rapid urbanization, increasing investment in travel & tourism and rapidly increasing disposable income of middle class income group.



Scope of the Report:



Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

- Global Travel Luggage Market - Size and Growth

- By Price Point - Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

- By Distribution Channel - Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others



Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Travel Luggage Market - Size and Growth

- By Price Point - Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

- By Distribution Channel - Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others



Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China, India

- By Price Point - Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

- By Distribution Channel - Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others



Other Report Highlights

- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

- Market Trends

- Porter Five Force Analysis

- Policy and Regulatory Landscape

- Company Analysis - Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.



