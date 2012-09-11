Travel Magazine by Passport Parents Now Available in Apple's Itunes Newsstand

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Passport Parents, a site dedicated to delivering inspiration and education for parents traveling with their children, is pleased to announce that their travel magazine is now available for download through the Apple Store’s iTunes Newsstand.



Parents who love to travel with kids are turning to Passport Parents Magazine for a variety of tips, suggestions, and reminders to make their trips the best they can be. The family travel magazine app covers topics such as how to plan for trips, how to select family friendly locations, in-depth location reviews, education advice, technology reviews, and funding ideas.



Long-term world travel with a family is no longer a hassle with the help of the magazine. Passport Parents Magazine delivers inspiration and education through articles, videos, and audio content meant to help readers get creative and inspired to plan their perfect trip.



Passport Parents is confident that they can help families plan enjoyable and memorable vacations, promising that “whether you're just beginning to think about setting off for the trip of a lifetime, planning and preparing to take to the global lifestyle, or are right in the midst of a world adventure, our in-depth stories and advice will help you take that next step.”



The family travel magazine joins a host of other iPad travel apps available in the iTunes App Store, and is available in several languages, including English, Chinese, French, Spanish, and Thai.



Readers of the magazine have nothing but praise for Passport Parents, calling it a “wonderful magazine for parents [interested] in traveling.”



A subscription to Passport Parents’ virtual travel magazine is available at a special discounted price of $2.99, automatically renewed each month until cancelled, for a limited time only. A single issue is available for $4.99.



In order to work, Passport Parents Magazine requires an iPad with iOS 5.0 or later installed. A Kindle edition of Passport Parents Magazine is expected to be on the market soon.



About Passport Parents

Passport Parents was established to provide inspiration and education for planning extended world travel with children. It focuses on delivering actionable advice to parents who dream of finding creative ways to travel with their family. Complete with informative articles, interviews, and tips, Passport Parents helps families discover enriching life experiences through the adventure of world travel. For more information, please visit http://www.passportparents.com