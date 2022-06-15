Travel Medical Insurance Market Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Demand, Trends, Future Growth and Forecast to 2028 Atlas International, GeoBlue, IMG Global, AXA, Cat 79, HTH Worldwide, RoamRight, Nationwide, Tin Leg

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2022 -- Travel Medical Insurance Market Growth Status and Outlook 2022-2028



The industry's reach, global demand, marketability, profitability, and potential are all evaluated in full in the most recent Keyword market research study. It also assesses each sub-market to create a more holistic view of the industry, allowing organizations to better grasp the opportunities available. The global and regional markets, as well as the industry's overall growth prospects, are examined in this market study. It also gives an overview of the global industry's competitive landscape. A dashboard analysis of significant firms is also included in the report, which includes their effective marketing methods, market participation, and recent accomplishments in both historical and contemporary contexts.



The key players covered in this report:



- Atlas International

- GeoBlue

- IMG Global

- AXA

- Cat 79

- HTH Worldwide

- RoamRight

- John Hancock Financial

- Nationwide

- Tin Leg



The competitive landscape section of the research also provides the most recent information on recent acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers, as well as major competitors' initiatives to assisting market participants in making better decisions. The report also explores the consequences of the epidemic and suggests solutions to better reduce market volatility. The study investigates the Keyword market in depth, including information on market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders make better investment decisions.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation by type:



- Stand-alone Medical Insurance

- As Part of Comprehensive Travel Insurance



Segmentation by application:



- Domestic Travel

- Overseas Travel



The purpose of this study is to assist stakeholders in better understanding the competitive landscape and developing effective go-to-market strategies. The market size, market features, and Keyword market growth are broken down by type, application, and consumption area in this report. A PESTEL analysis was also conducted on the market to find the primary driving forces and entry barriers. The analysis provides data on the most precise revenue estimates for the complete market and its sectors to aid industry leaders and new entrants in this market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In the Keyword market research, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was thoroughly explored. A thorough risk assessment and industry recommendations for the target market were developed over time. The pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 marketplaces are also compared in this study.



Research Methodology



During the Keyword market study, the entire market size was calculated utilizing both primary and secondary data. To begin, extensive secondary research was carried out to get qualitative and quantitative market data from both internal and external sources. The strategy also provides for the creation of a regional market overview and prognosis for each category.



Major Questions Answered in the Market Report



- What influence will the COVID-19 epidemic have on your target market?

- What are the attractive prospects and hazards for suppliers in the global market?

- What are the potentials, risks, and future prospects of the Keyword market?

- What have been the main driving forces in the global market in recent years?

- Who are the market's leading manufacturers in terms of sales, revenue, and pricing?



Table of Content



1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.2 Travel Medical Insurance Segment by Type

2.3 Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Type

2.4 Travel Medical Insurance Segment by Application

2.5 Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Application



3 Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Player

3.1 Travel Medical Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Travel Medical Insurance by Regions

4.1 Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas Travel Medical Insurance Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC Travel Medical Insurance Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe Travel Medical Insurance Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Travel Medical Insurance Market Size Growth (2017-2022)



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 Americas Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Americas Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

6.2 APAC Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.3 APAC Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India



Continued



