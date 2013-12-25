Travel Meta Search Engine LagiSatu.com Wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- The Malaysian meta search engine LagiSatu.com has capped off a stellar first year in business by scooping two prestigious awards. It has seen off a number of established rivals and stiff competition to win both the Technopreneur/Startup category and the Best E-Commerce titles in the NEF-Awani ICT Awards.



The most prestigious ICT awards in Malaysia were attended by a range of dignitaries including the Chief Executive Officer of Multimedia Development Corporation Malaysia, Datuk Mohd. Badlisham b. Ghazali. This year’s event was officiated by Dato' Sri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, Minister of Communication and Multimedia Malaysia.



Launched earlier this year, LagiSatu.com is the first ever hotel search engine to be developed in Malaysia. Users can search thousands of hotels over multiple networks to find the best price in just one click. The search engine covers more than a quarter of a million hotels in 180 countries worldwide. It is currently available in four languages. Previous awards include the prestigious Web In Travel Best Startup Award 2013 and 2nd place for the Asia Pacific Travel Innovation Award for the most exciting new startup by TravelMole.



LagiSatu.com is designed specifically for those searching for hotels and accommodation. Although the site itself compares results across 180 countries, it is headquartered in Malaysia, making it the perfect hotel search engine for those wanting to travel in and around this South East Asian country. And with a recent study showing that over two thirds of Malaysians prefer to holiday within their own country, it is also the perfect search engine for domestic travellers as well as international.



This pioneering spirit saw the search engine’s co-founder Faeez Fadhlillah recognised for innovation with the Technopreneur Award 2013. In addition, LagiSatu.com’s technical prowess, which helps travellers to quickly and easily find accommodation based on their own specific search criteria, helped the site to its E-Commerce crown.



Faeez Fadhlillah, co-founder of the award winning LagiSatu.com said “This year has been a full one for LagiSatu.com beginning with the official launch of the site and completing with two fantastic awards. We were delighted to be nominated and overjoyed to win both the ecommerce and entrepreneur titles, as this shows just what a ground breaking concept LagiSatu.com is. It is also a great reward for all of the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes over the last 8 months.”



The NEF-Awani ICT Awards are organised by The Malaysian Association of Bumiputera ICT Industry & Entrepreneurs (NEF) and Astro Awani. NEF’s main areas of focus are Funding, Market Access, Technopreneur Development and Creativity & Innovation while Astro Awani is a 24 hours news broadcasting channel offering news and informative programs including current affairs, lifestyle, documentaries, interview programs and a local and international magazine.



For more information, visit www.LagiSatu.com



About LagiSatu.com

LagiSatu.com is the first ever hotel search engine to be developed in Malaysia. Users can search thousands of hotels over multiple networks to find the best price in just one click. The search engine covers more than a quarter of a million hotels in 180 countries worldwide. It is currently available in four languages.



Note to Editors: Issued by Lagisatu Travel Sdn Bhd. Please direct press queries to info@lagisatu.com