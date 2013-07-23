Travel Niche Websites Welcome Maria Johnsen's Multilingual SEO Service

Trondheim, Sør-Trøndelag -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Maria Johnsen, multilingual SEO expert, is thrilled to announce the launch of her multilingual SEO service for travel niche websites. Maria is a highly experienced SEO expert with a range of effective tactics under her belt that are designed to increase sales for your websites. All Maria’s tactics and processes are Google penguin 2.0 friendly.



Maria is a firm believer in white hat marketing, which prevents a site being blacklisted by Google. By incorporating Multilingual SEO, Multilingual Link Building and Multilingual Content Writing services to bring qualified traffic right to your site, you will gradually build a brand that is here to stay for the long term and increasing brand awareness throughout the world can become a reality.



Multilingual SEO will put your message in front of the most potential customers possible, ensuring your business awareness is spread far and wide, increasing traffic to your site and increasing sales for your business.



Maria has experience and expertise in link building on high PR and high traffic websites, she is proficient in social media optimization, brand recognition and multilingual targeted traffic to your travel websites.



Maria Johnsen says “My white hat practices and strategic campaign planning will give your website maximum visibility on the internet. I have spent time living and working around the world in varied yet significant roles such as programmer, marketing and sales manager, interpreter and translator. I know how to get your website ranked high in a variety of search engines and different languages online. Travel niche sites are battling in a competitive arena and as such can greatly benefit from the expertise of a well travelled marketing professional.”



To discover more about how Maria can help your travel niche website visit:

http://www.maria-johnsen.com/ or contact her directly +47 90 61 27 31 (cell phone)