Travel Retail in the United Kingdom - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Travel Retail in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Travel retail sales rose by 2% in 2012 to reach GBP31 billion, after four years of steady declines as consumers were more cautions due to their diminishing purchasing power. People cut back on travel following the economic turmoil which by 2012 was in its fifth year since it started in 2008, with even the most confident consumers now becoming more cautious. At the same time businesses have cut their travel budgets, with more employees travelling in economy rather than first class, for instance.
Euromonitor International's Travel Retail in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Travel Retail Sales by Category, Travel Retail Sales by Channel, Travel Retail Sales by Corporate Business vs Leisure.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel Retail market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in the United Kingdom
- Household Appliances - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Tissue and Hygiene in the United Kingdom
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Saudi Arabia to 2016
- Retail Tissue in the United Kingdom
- Footwear in the United Kingdom
- Make-Up - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Skincare: Global Industry Guide
- Travel and Tourism in Germany: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Stationery and Cards: Global Industry Guide