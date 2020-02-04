Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The Global Travel Retail Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. Some of the key players in the Global Travel Retail market are Aer Rianta International (Ireland), China Duty Free Group (China), DFASS Group (United States), DFS Group (Hong Kong), Dufry AG (Switzerland), Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG (Germany), King Power International Group (Thailand) and Lotte Group (South Korea) etc.



Market Drivers

Growth in Travel and Tourism Industry Worldwide

Rise in Disposable Income and Growing Urbanization



Opportunities

Rising Tourism, Especially Medical One in Emerging Countries

Heavy Governments' Spending in Infrastructural Development, Suitable for Tourism



Market Trend

Focus by Service Providers to Gather Customer's Information to Maximize Profit

Growing Customer Engagement Through Social Media



The Major Players Covered in this Report:

By type, the market is split as:

Perfume & Cosmetics, Wine & Spirit, Electronics, Luxury Goods, Food, Confectionery, & Catering, Tobacco and Others



By the end users/application, sub-segments are:

Application I, Application II



Regional Analysis for Travel Retail Market:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



For Consumer Centric Market, Survey Analysis can be included as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

? Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Global Travel Retail Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2025. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and players contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania seperately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



What's keeping Aer Rianta International (Ireland), China Duty Free Group (China), DFASS Group (United States), DFS Group (Hong Kong), Dufry AG (Switzerland), Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG (Germany), King Power International Group (Thailand) and Lotte Group (South Korea) etc. Ahead in the Market?



The Travel Retail market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Travel Retail Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Travel Retail Market:

The report highlights Travel Retail market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Travel Retail Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Table of Contents :

Global Travel Retail Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging players growth story, major business segments of Global Travel Retail market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application and technology.



Global Travel Retail Market Executive Summary

It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Global Travel Retail Market Production by Region

Global Travel Retail Market Profile of Manufacturers

Players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Travel Retail Market Report:



Key Points Covered in Travel Retail Market Report:

Travel Retail Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Travel Retail Market Competition by Manufacturers

Travel Retail Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Travel Retail Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2025)

Travel Retail Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Perfume & Cosmetics, Wine & Spirit, Electronics, Luxury Goods, Food, Confectionery, & Catering, Tobacco and Others}

Travel Retail Market Analysis by Application {Application I, Application II}

Travel Retail Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Travel Retail Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis ............



