Travel Retail Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2025 - DFS Group, Dufry, LS Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- The global Travel retail market size is expected to reach $153.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Rise in disposable income improves consumers' lifestyle and shifts their preference toward apparels, luxury goods, premium fragrances, cosmetics, and other products. Moreover, developments in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is projected to supplement the growth of the global travel retail market. However, unorganized local market and stringent government regulations in airport retailing hamper the market growth.



Major Key Players of the Travel Retail Market are:

DFS Group, Dufry, LS Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, King Power International Group, The Shilla Duty Free, Gebr. Heinemann, China Duty Free Group (CDFG), Aer Rianta International (ARI), The Naunace Group



The global travel retail market is segmented based on product, channel, and region. The product segment includes perfumes & cosmetics, wine & spirits, tobacco, electronics, luxury goods, food & confectionery, and catering & others. In 2017, beauty products, namely, perfumes & cosmetics segment accounted for the maximum revenue with more than 31% market share. Based on channel, the global travel retail market is classified into airports; cruise liners; railway stations; and border, downtown, & hotel shops. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Based on product type, the luxury goods segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the travel retail market. The purchase of these goods is totally dependent on the economic stability of any region, as the goods are majorly procured by the upper economic classes. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of a large number of retail companies in China, India, Thailand, and others. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increase in the number of high net worth individuals and growth of the tourism industry.



Major Types of Travel Retail Market covered are:

Perfume & Cosmetics

Wine & Spirit, Electronics,

Luxury Goods,

Food, Confectionery & Catering

Tobacco, and Others



Major Applications of Travel Retail Market covered are:

Airport

Cruise Liner

Railway Station; and Border

Downtown, & Hotel Shop



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Travel Retail consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Travel Retail market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Travel Retail manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Travel Retail with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Travel Retail Market Size

2.2 Travel Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Travel Retail Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Travel Retail Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Travel Retail Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Travel Retail Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Travel Retail Sales by Product

4.2 Global Travel Retail Revenue by Product

4.3 Travel Retail Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Travel Retail Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Travel Retail industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



