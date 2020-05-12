"Travel Smart," an Innovative Travel Companion That Automatically Creates Itineraries, Launches on Kickstarter!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The process of planning trips to destinations around the world is becoming easier with the help of an intuitive new platform, Travel Smart. While coordinating travel arrangements has traditionally proven stressful and time-consuming, travelers are finding a new way to see the world without having to plan their itineraries and sightseeing or shopping adventures.



With the power of machine learning, Travel Smart makes trip planning more accessible and fun. Harnessing the power of innovative computer algorithms, the Travel Smart platform will create numerous travel plans for users, with recommendations for attractions, restaurants, hotels, and more, based on user-inputted preferences that include destinations, dates and time, and cost. After identifying preferences and analyzing user answers to follow up questions about their interests, Travel Smart will create a detailed travel itinerary, which can further be customized. With an additional one-click optimizer feature, travel routes that are time and cost-effective can easily be identified.



Step-by-step travel plans are empowering, freeing travelers from tediously planning their trips, and managing the traditionally stressful and time-consuming nature of travel. But by harnessing the powers of machine learning technologies, Smart Travel is giving users an alternative solution. Coming soon, Smart Travel hopes to expand its platform by adding other useful features, including 360-degree virtual tours, visa tips, travel blog content, and ticket or reservation options for hotels, flights, and restaurants.



A modern solution for the digital age, Travel Smart is expected to release in early June 2021. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/travelsmart/travel-smart



But for a pledge of $5 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including exclusive early access to the platform.



About Travel Smart

Travel Smart, a powerful trip planner with machine learning technology, was created by Ben Li of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Li, a passionate traveler, is using his experience in business and information technology to improve travel experiences and planning processes for people around the world.



