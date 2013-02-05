Travel Street Offers Cheap Flights to Africa in 2013

London, GB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Individuals who visit http://www.travelstreet.co.uk can easily book a flight to Africa. Recently, the site has had a large amount of bookings for cheap flights to Harare because Harare is a popular travel destination for 2013. Harare is the capital of Zimbabwe and is the largest city in the country with over 1.4 million residents. Cecil Rhodes is the original founder of the city – he founded it in the late 19th century. Today, throughout the town, there are a couple of high-rise buildings and the typical African houses. While visiting Harare, individuals will find monuments from the time of British colonial rule. Travelstreet.co.uk allows individuals to book their flight straight from the site – the flights take place from all major UK airports.



Those individuals who do not wish to go to Harare, but would like to go someplace else may be interested in cheap flights to Lagos. Individuals can easily book flights to Lagos straight from TravelStreet’s site. In Lagos, there are many neighborhoods and they have their own social structure and unique architecture. Lagos is nesting between the modern projects by oil wealth and the vanishing colonial corruption problems. There are many flight options available via the Europe and Middle East along with British Airways and UK Airports.



Individuals can also go ahead and book cheap flights to Accra. Accra is the capital of Ghana (an African country). They have around two million inhabitants and is the largest city in the country. The town was first situated on the coast by those who set up trade with the Europeans during the 15th century. There is a great deal of events to attend in Accra. There are many cheap flights from all major UK airports.



Regardless of where the traveler wishes to go, http://www.travelstreet.co.uk is currently offering discount flights throughout 2013.



Individuals can book a flight to Africa, Australia, Asia, the Far East, South America, Europe and North America straight from the site.



