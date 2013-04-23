Travel Tips Current Article in DigitalOlympus.com Coverage on Europe for Less in Montreal

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Digitalolympus.com understands that in our current economic climate experiencing that fabulous European vacation is not realistic for most of us. In its latest Travel Tips article, Digitalolympus.com introduces its readers to the beautiful city of Montreal. What makes Montreal, Quebec standout among other cities is its strong connection to its French roots and European sensibilities. Montreal is proud to be the second largest French speaking city outside of Paris, France. Old and new world charm meet to the delight of locals and visitors alike.



Digitalolympus.com conducts thorough investigations into the best sites to see while in Montreal. Visit its breath taking Underground City which was built to give residents refuge during the harsh winters and humid summers. Take a stroll through Mount Royal Park or the Montreal Botanical Gardens. Afterwards, go shopping in Old Montreal and enjoy a mouthwatering meal at one of its outdoor cafes.



Montreal is a great holiday destination for the entire family. Rent bikes or rollerblades and go on a guided tour of the city on wheels. Spend an afternoon at the Montreal Science Center for loads of interactive fun. Digitalolympus.com does their due diligence to make your traveling experience less stressful and more memorable.



“Let Digitalolympus.com introduce you to great travel destinations that you may never have thought of on your own. Whether by plane, train or car, Montreal is the closest thing to Europe we have in North America. We encourage you to take advantage of all this beautiful city has to offer,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



Summer is just around the corner; make your plans to travel to Montreal for its annual Jazz Festival. Experience the foods that are quintessentially Montreal, and bring some back home for friends to enjoy. The city of Montreal will leave all your five senses begging for more.



To learn more about our Travel Tips article on Montreal, please visit www.Digitalolympus.com



About Digitalolympus.com

Digitalolympus.com is an online news and technology Blog dedicated to educating its readers on the latest news happening at home and around the globe. In its current travel series, Digitalolympus.com will endeavor to assist its readers in finding the perfect vacation. They will not only inform you of all the latest tourist hot spots, but will also update you on current events that you should be aware of when vacationing. Digitalolympus.com believes that it is plain business intelligence to be prepared for both manmade and environmental obstacles when traveling. Digitalolympus.com is always at the forefront of news and events guiding its readers to accurately determine the best course of action for themselves and FCPA regulations for their businesses. The goal at Digitalolympus.com is to be your eyes and ears and inform you of local and global cultural and political events that impact your life and business.