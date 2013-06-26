Travel to Italy and Stay in a Traditional Villa

Stratford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Those who seek to travel to Europe are often relegated to stay in hotels, but why not make a vacation special and stay in an actual villa on the Italian coast?



“We started this because of our passion for all things Italian and because we want to help people get away from the hustle and bustle and just enjoy all that Italy has to offer,” said Jennifer Galletti, Owner of Divine Amalfi Villas.



Situated on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, the luxury villas have complete amenities for the comfort of the guest. Most of the villas are near or within walking distance of the beach.



“The beaches of the Amalfi Coast are some of the most beautiful found on the Mediterranean,” said Galletti.



Since the villa is self-sufficient, guests will have the opportunity to cook for themselves and even learn how to cook traditional local dishes. A full kitchen is available in each villa. The Divine Amalfi Villas website and YouTube channel provide a sample of some of the recipes you can learn to prepare. They even offer culinary tours of Italy :



“Italian culture is built around food. That is why we offer Amalfi Coast tours to learn more about the cooking and the culture. You just can’t travel to Italy without sampling the amazing food,” said Galletti.



Additional information, such as what to do for currency, passport information and the like are available on the website as well. Special last minute pricing is available on the website for those who are interested, but these do book rapidly.



“We do have some villas left for the last part of the summer, but they are going fast. Contact us soon to see what is still available or if you have any questions about our villas,” said Galletti.



